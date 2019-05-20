Afghan official: Gunmen hit Kabul checkpoint, kill 3 police

An Afghan says gunmen stormed a checkpoint in Kabul, killing at least three police officers.

police says three other policemen were wounded in Sunday night's attack on the outskirt of the city. He added that the attackers first threw hand grenades then opened fire on the police in the city's Doghabad area.

Separately, a in southern province says at least seven civilians were killed in an airstrike as Afghan forces battled the late Sunday.

says three civilians were also wounded in the attack in district.

Afghan says a gunbattle was underway with the at that time and that the incident is under investigation.

It's unclear who carried out the strike, US or Afghan forces.

