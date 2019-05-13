Coriander futures rise 1.29 pc on spot demand

prices rose by 1.29 per cent to Rs 7,359 per in futures market Monday as participants built up fresh positions amid rising spot demand.

Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from growing regions boosted futures.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, for June contracts edged higher by Rs 94, or 1.29 per cent, to Rs 7,359 per with an open interest of 29,470 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position.

On similar lines, the delivery for July contracts was trading higher by Rs 104, or 1.41 per cent, to Rs 7,473 per with an open interest of 4,350 lots.

