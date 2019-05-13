Fire in building housing kids' hospital in Guj; none hurt

-
A fire broke out in a four- storey building housing a children's hospital in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat on Monday, an official said.
No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.
The blaze erupted in a fibre shed on the terrace of the Dev Complex building, that has a children's hospital on the fourth floor, in the Parimal Garden area here, the fire official said.
All the patients, mostly newborns admitted in the Apple Children Multi-Speciality Hospital, were evacuated safely, he said.
"A fibre shed in the building caught fire, resulting in a lot of smoke in the premises. Two fire-fighting vehicles and four water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was controlled in 15 minutes," Ahmedabad civic body's chief fire officer M F Dastur said.
