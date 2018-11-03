Cormorants die in Bengaluru lake, causes concern among

A large number of Indian cormorants, a variety of fish eating birds, have been found dead in the past three days at one of the lakes in Bengaluru, according to environmentalists.

Wildlife enthusiasts were appalled to see the dying in huge numbers at Kasavanahalli where at least 50 to 60 birds have reportedly died in three days.

A large number of the birds have died, a local lakeprotection group member L Sreenivas said Saturday.

"We are not sure what the reasons are," he said.

The protection group members contacted civic authorities, who sent a veterinary doctor to ascertain the cause of death.

"We are also not sure what killed these birds.

Our veterinary doctor will collect the sample and would submit a report soon," said P Jagannath Rao, deputy conservator of forest ( division).

Initially, the local groups suspected the involvement of a fish contractor, who might have poisoned the birds.

It was, however, ruled out as the fish were ingood health. The other possibilities could be avian bird flu or the cyanobacteria bloom in the lake.

have been in the for wrong reasons due to high contamination.

The largest among all the water bodies in Bengaluru, the has been in the limelight for catching fire due to high level of non-biodegradable chemicals, as well as heavy metals.

Despite the National Green Tribunal's direction to the civic agencies, the water quality of and water bodies upstream have not improved much, according to officials.

