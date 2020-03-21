GoAir top leadership takes 50% pay cut as Covid-19 dents airline revenues

JUST IN
Coronavirus to cripple Indian start-ups, firms struggle to pay salaries
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The top leadership of GoAir is taking a 50 per cent pay cut with immediate effect, the airline's CEO Vinay Dube told its employees in an e-mail on Saturday.

"The top leadership has stepped forward and volunteered to go for 50 per cent pay cut with immediate effect," the CEO said in his e-mail.

These measures are temporary and are purely with the intention to successfully combat the deep challenges that COVID-19 has created for the aviation industry including GoAir, he added.

"The Maharashtra Government has announced a complete lockdown of workplace for safety and security of the people and to contain the outbreak as a result of which we have also urged our employees (working out of different office across Maharashtra, except those directly involved in Operations) to work from home and support the business critical requirements and our operations team," the CEO stated.
First Published: Sat, March 21 2020. 22:54 IST

