Coronavirus scare: 15 quarantined in Maharashtra hospitals, none confirmed

As many as 245 people were admitted to isolation wards in hospitals in Maharashtra since January for possible exposure to the coronavirus and 229 of them tested negative for the infection, the state health department said on Saturday.
At present, 15 persons have been kept under observation at hospitals -- 12 in Mumbai and three in Pune.
The laboratory reports of 16 persons were expected to be received by Saturday night, it said. So far no confirmed case of coronavirus has come to light in Maharashtra.
As many as 96,493 passengers from 793 flight have been screened at Mumbai and Pune international airports. Screening has also been started at the Nagpur airport. A total of 532 persons have returned to the state from coronavirus-hit regions since January 18, the statement added.
