India has huge potential, firms should take risk and invest: Anil Agarwal

India has immense potential and the domestic industry should take more risks and invest in order to reap the benefits, Vedanta Resources Chairman said here on Friday.

He was addressing a session at industry body Ficci's 92nd annual convention 'India: Roadmap to a USD 5 Trillion Economy'.

"It is important for us to take risk. The potential that India has for Indians is unprecedented. It is a conducive environment for business to grow and the best time for all of us to be risk-takers," Agarwal said.

Highlighting the business opportunities in the natural resources sector, Agarwal said that Indian industry should also explore in this sector.

While sharing his perspective on the education system, Agarwal said: "Younger generation of India is extremely capable and have a very strong value system. Every child has some or the other capability, it is our duty to motivate them and provide opportunities to succeed".

He said that India can also become the world's best country in providing education.

"I want to create another Harvard University in India, we are doing everything possible to make this dream come true. Our 'Nandghar' initiative is very close to my heart, I want to ensure that children and women in India are empowered to be the best version of themselves," said Agarwal.

Sandip Somany, President, Ficci moderated the programme, while Sangita Reddy, President-elect, Ficci, delivered the vote of thanks.