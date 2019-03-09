Corporates urged to contribute to housing for all scheme

Municipal Administration S P Velumani Saturday urged the corporates to contribute towards the Housing for All scheme.

" government is doing everything possible to implement the scheme.

And if corporates can contribute, more people from the poorer sections of the society will benefited from it," Velumani said.

He was addressing a summit on CSR experience and impact with focus on "Reviving innovative and successful models for sustainable tomorrow," organised by CII Southern Region here.

ACC has recently constructed 100 houses for the poor and if the corporates could help in such projects, there would be more beneficiaries, he said.

On various projects coming up in the city, Velumani said the 400-acre CODISSIA industrial park project, extension of the defence corridor and airport expansion plan for which Rs 75 crores had been given to land owners as the first instalment, would lead to development and generate more employment.

The summit had various sessions focusing on various aspects of CSR Activites.

