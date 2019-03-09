U'khand's annual flower fest begins

Uttarakhand's annual flower exhibition got underway at the Raj lawns here on Saturday.

Baby officially inaugurated the event and launched the special cover of the expo depicting Uttarakhand's native Akarkara flower which is considered to have medicinal properties.

Apart from the 150 varieties (approximately) of flowers on display, the exhibition also has stalls showing and handicrafts.

Later, the handed mementos to differently-abled children who participated in a drawing competition held as part of the exhibition.

Talking to on the sidelines of the event, Maurya said aims to encourage local farmers and promote their produce.

A total of 1,731 participants are taking part under different categories in Vasantotsav, including conventional and non-conventional cut flowers, potted plants, loose flowers, cactuses, hanging pots and on-the-spot photography.

The two-day flower show attracts a large number of florists and flower lovers every year.

