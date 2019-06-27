Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on muted demand

JUST IN
New Delhi 

Cottonseed oil cake prices fell 0.34 per cent to Rs 2,810 per quintal in futures trade Thursday as speculators offloaded their holdings in tune with a weak trend at the physical markets.

Marketmen said muted demand from cattle-feed makers kept pressure on cottonseed oil cake prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for July delivery fell by Rs 9.5, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 2,810 per quintal with an open interest of 49,260 lots.

However, cottonseed oil cake contracts for August rose by Rs 6, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 2,781 per quintal with a business turnover of 34,770 open lots.

