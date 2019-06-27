Can't wait to be back in India: Enrique Iglesias

on Thursday said is "one of his most favourite" places in the world and the is waiting to make another trip to the



country.

The 44-year-old took to to share a video from his previous trip to where a fan followed his car to catch a glimpse of him.

The moment was captured by a Mexican TV channel whose was already in the car interviewing Iglesias, who spotted the fan chasing them on his bike.

The then lowers the window glass and points the mic towards the fan: "Are you " comes the question.

When he gets a yes from the "Heartbeat" singer, he starts gushing about his admiration while trying to balance the conversation and the driving.

"It was a pleasure seeing you here, man. You're a rockstar. We all love you here a lot," the fan shouts out, while a smiling warns him to "Be careful".

captioned the video: "One of my favourite places in the world! I love you # .. can't wait to be back!! #Throwback."



The has previously toured India in 2004 and 2012.

