Coulter-Nile not sure of place in India game despite 92 against WI

Australia's fast all-rounder says he is not sure of his place for the big-ticket encounter against despite a match-winning 92 against

His 92 off just 60 balls proved vital in Australia's 15-run victory, but the 31-year-old believes his expensive outing with the ball in may not help his cause.

Asked if he felt his spot was secure, Coulter-Nile said: "No. I took none for 70.

"We've got two world-class (fast) bowlers (on the sidelines). I'm not in the team to make runs, hopefully the top order does that, so I wouldn't be surprised if I got dropped for the next game," he was quoted as saying by

"I'm in the team to take wickets and I've had two wicketless games, so we'll see how we go."



Coulter-Nile's 92 at was the highest score by a No. 8 in a World Cup, 58 runs more than his previous best ODI score.

and are Australia's lead pacers, while has indicated that has been considered as a second spinner alongside

Back-up pacers and could also come into contention for the game at The Oval.

Coulter-Nile insists he is not bothered by the competition for spots.

"I actually like it," he said.

"I think it's good to have competition and it wouldn't be good if we had no one pushing you trying to get better, so I love it."



Coulter-Nile combined with (73) for a counter-attacking stand of 102 off just 89 balls power to 288 against the Windies.

"To have a guy play the innings of his life was something I'm sure you guys enjoyed watching," said Alex Carey, who earlier scored 45 off 55 deliveries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)