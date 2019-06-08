Trader held from Gujarat for duping Maha cashew farmers

have arrested a from district in for allegedly duping farmers from in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sumit Asnani alias Mahesh Gulabchandani (49), was arrested on June 6, police said.

"He and his partner had set up Ashtavinayak Trading Company in Thane and procured over 14 tonnes of cashews worth over Rs one crore from several farmers in last year. They sold the cashew stock, but shut the business and fled without paying anything to the farmers," Sandeep Bagul of Thane crime branch said.

Following complaints from farmers, an offence was registered at station against the duo under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and others.

"Police had arrested Gulabchandani's partner Deepak Patel alias Amit Asnani from in December last year. He is currently lodged in Thane jail," Bagul said.

After Patel's arrest, the police were on the lookout for Gulabchandani, who was traced to and finally arrested on Thursday, police said.

He has been remanded to police custody till June 13.

According to police, the duo was wanted in some other cheating cases in Thane, and Belgaum.

