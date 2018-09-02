Counter action team to tackle major crimes in Odisha district

Buoyed by its success in tackling ganja trade here with a 15-member task force, in Odisha's district is now planning to form a counter action team to control other major crimes in the region.

Mooted by Superintendent of Kanwar Vishal Singh, the move aims to control sensational crimes, involving gangs and mafias, in all station areas of the district, a said.

"The District Counter Action Team (DCAT) will exclusively deal in crimes like murder, robbery and highway loot, conducted by inter-district and inter-state criminals," the SP said.

The team will have some of the most agile, physically fit and excellent sharp-shooters available with the Police as its members, he said.

"The counter action team will have its own operating across the district. The concept is unlikely to put any additional pressure in terms of manpower at the police stations as no will be withdrawn from their place of work," Singh said.

While the DCAT, headed by a DSP-rank officer, will investigate the heinous crimes, the police stations will be responsible for solving local cases, the SP said.

"With a dedicated team in place, we hope to contain the crimes in Koraput more effectively," he asserted.

People here have welcomed the police drive.

"It's a welcome move by the police and we are hopeful that crime rate will decrease in the district in coming days," said a Koraput-based activist.

The that was formed here in July to control ganja smuggling has arrested around 50 mafias so far and suspended an for alleged involvement in a drug racket.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)