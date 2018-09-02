Kerala CM leaves for US for treatment

Vijayan left Sunday for the US for medical treatment, sources said.

He left for treatment at and was expected to be back after three weeks, they said.

He was supposed to have left for the US tomorrow.

During his absence, E P Jayarajan would receive donations towards the (CMDRF) at the Chief Minister's office here, a release said.

Vijayan, 73, had Saturday called on Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam and briefed him about his trip abroad for treatment.

The had also updated the about the steps initiated by the government for rebuilding and for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

Vijayan was originally scheduled to go for treatment on August 19 and return by the middle of this month.

He postponed the trip due to the unexpected floods that ravaged the state and claimed more than 400 lives.

The had undergone a routine annual medical check up at at Chennai on March 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)