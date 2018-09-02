Gwyneth Paltrow kept Chris Martin's last name despite divorce

has revealed that she kept frontman Chris Martin's surname when they divorced.

The 42-year-old took Martin's last name when they tied the knot in 2003 and has continued to be legally called ' Martin' since their 2016 divorce for the sake of their children, 14-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son

''I personally - legally - did keep my last married name. My legal name is Martin. I think in my case, because I am known out in the world as Gwyneth Paltrow, I had always kept that identity in a way. But in things related to school I am Martin. Other children call me Mrs Martin, which is kind of hilarious.

"It's a personal choice. I don't know - it has to be what's right for everybody. In some cases women really want to reclaim their own name. And in some cases people want to keep their married name," Paltrow told the Sunday Mirror.

The duo split in 2014 before divorcing two years later and the got engaged to Brad Falchuk, 47, in January.

