Country safe only under PM Modi's leadership: Katiyar

Senior Sunday asserted the air strike on terror hubs in amply proved that the country can be safe and secure only under Narendra Modi's leadership.

Noting that has been attempting to destabilise by sponsoring terrorism for years, he said previous governments had failed to take bold steps to eliminate terrorism.

"However, government exhibited the courage to give a befitting reply to Pakistan-backed terrorists after the terror strike in Pulwama," the BJP leader said addressing party rallies in Sambalpur and Balangir districts in west Odisha.

"The action taken by the BJP-led government showed that the country and its people can remain safe and secure only under the leadership of Narendra Modi," Katiyar said.

Apart from its ability to safeguard the country's frontiers, the BJP-led government has launched a host of schemes and programmes for speedy development of all regions and welfare of all sections of society, he said.

By launching the Ujjwala Yojana, the Centre has not only ensured spread of environment friendly LPG across the country but also looked after the health of crores of poor women in rural and remote areas, the said.

Similarly, Ayushman Bharat scheme would go a long way in building a healthy nation by providing medical facilities to a large number of people, he said.

The country has made rapid strides in road sector, highways, railways and aviation sectors, Katiyar said.

Concrete steps have also been taken for industrialisation and development of the farm sector, he said.

The BJP stalwart also lashed out at the BJD government in Odisha accusing it of having failed on all fronts.

The government, which failed to protect the keys of the treasury of at Puri will be thrown out by the people in the coming elections, he said.

