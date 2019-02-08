People should be wary of 'mahamilavat': Modi on Oppn alliance

Taking potshots at the attempts to cobble up a (grand alliance) against the BJP, Modi Friday asked people to against the 'mahamilavat' (highly adulterated) regime if his party wasnt voted back.

In his maiden public rally after BJP lost power in the state last year, Modi said top leaders were embroiled in legal tangles.

"Most members of the (Gandhi) family are either out on bail or have obtained anticipatory bail," the said, during the rally at Kodatarai in district.

"I have come amidst you to get a new mandate for a new India," Modi said. Voters have to be on against the 'mahamilavat', he added.

India's poverty has started to decline due to efforts of the BJP-led government, Modi said.

By opting out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government in has deprived poor of healthcare, Modi said.

