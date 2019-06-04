Natco Pharma files ANDA for Bosentan tablets with USFDA

Drug firm Pharma Tuesday said it has submitted an (ANDA) with the health regulator for the generic version of 32 mg tablets for oral suspension.

32 mg tablets are sold by Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc under the brand name Tracleer, Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

The company has filed the with Para IV certification with the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it added.

" believes that its is possibly the sole first-to-file based on the filing date. We further believe that our may be eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity at the time of potential launch of the product," the company said.

Tracleer is indicated for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, it added.

Shares of Tuesday closed at Rs 546.95 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.63 per cent from its previous close.

