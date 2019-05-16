JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Jawless fish may hold key to effective brain cancer treatment: Report
Business Standard

Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law gets court permission to travel abroad

Special Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna allowed Rajiv Kochhar to travel to New York on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajiv Kochhar
Special Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna allowed Rajiv to travel to New York on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh

A Delhi court Thursday allowed former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar, a suspect in a bank loan fraud and money laundering case, to travel abroad for 10 days.

Special Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna allowed Rajiv to travel to New York on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh and directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to suspend the look out circular (LOC) till then.

The court kept his application, seeking cancellation of LOC, for hearing on June 3.

Chanda and her husband Deepak along with Rajiv have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Rajiv has been questioned by the CBI as well in the same case in the past as well.

He is the founder of Singapore-based Avista Advisory.
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 17:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements