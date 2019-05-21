Court orders life-support to resume for vegetative Frenchman

JUST IN
AFP  |  Paris 

A Paris appeals court has ordered the resumption of life-support for a longtime vegetative Frenchman from whom doctors had only hours earlier begun withdrawing treatment, in a wrenching case that has divided his family and country.

The court on Monday ordered authorities "to take all measures" to keep alive Vincent Lambert, a 42-year-old quadraplegic with severe brain damage, pending a review by the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

