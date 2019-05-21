Court orders life-support to resume for vegetative Frenchman

-
ALSO READ
Doctors start halting support for vegetative Frenchman
Pope prays as Frenchman's life support switched off
UN committee weighs in on French right-to-die case
French doctors begin halting life support for man in vegetative state: lawyer
Vegetative Frenchman set to lose life support amid final challenge
-
A Paris appeals court has ordered the resumption of life-support for a longtime vegetative Frenchman from whom doctors had only hours earlier begun withdrawing treatment, in a wrenching case that has divided his family and country.
The court on Monday ordered authorities "to take all measures" to keep alive Vincent Lambert, a 42-year-old quadraplegic with severe brain damage, pending a review by the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU