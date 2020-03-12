JUST IN
PFI leaders sent to police remand for role in CAA protests, Delhi riots

A 33-year-old Mohd Danish, was sent to four-day police remand on Monday by a Delhi court after the police said his custodial interrogation was required to unearth a "larger conspiracy".

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). | Photo: Shutterstock

A Delhi court on Thursday sent two Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders to seven days police remand. The Delhi President of PFI and its state secretary were arrested for their alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests and the communal riots in northeast Delhi.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak sent Islamic group PFI's Delhi President Parvez and state secretary Illiyas to seven days police remand after the Special Cell of Delhi Police produced them in court. Both were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday.

Another PFI member, 33-year-old Mohd Danish, was sent to four-day police remand on Monday by a Delhi court after the police said his custodial interrogation was required to unearth a "larger conspiracy".

Danish was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi last month, police said. The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

 
