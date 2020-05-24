COVID-19: 66 fresh cases reported in AP; tally at 2,780

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati (AP) 

: With 66 fresh infections, the

total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2780, the health department said on Sunday.

No death occurred due to the virus and the toll in the state remained at 56.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, five were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the health department bulletin said.

Samples of 11,357 people were tested and 29 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1807.

The number of active patients are now at 764.

Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 153 with 119 active cases, it added.

First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 13:32 IST

