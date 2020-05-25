COVID-19: 89 fresh cases reported in AP,tally at 2886

: With 89 fresh infections,



the total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,886, a bulletin from the government said on Monday.

No death occurred due to the virus and the toll in the state remained at 56.

Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday, seven were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai while 41 foreign returnees tested positive, the bulletin said.

Samples of 10,240 people were tested and 41 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,848.

The number of active patients are now at 767.

Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 153 with 117 active cases while the number of foreign returnees who tested positive so far was 62, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)