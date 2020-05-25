COVID-19: 69 new cases in Karnataka, death toll increases to 43

A 55-year-old woman from



Bengaluru Rural became the 43rd COVID-19 casualty in Karnataka as the state reported 69 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 2,158, the health department said on Monday.

With 43 deaths and 680 discharges, there are 1,433 active corona cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day bulletin.

The deceased woman was diagnosed with severe acute respiratory infection and was admitted to designated hospital on May 19 and died due to ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) on May 24, it said.

According to the bulletion,26 patients, who have recovered, have been discharged on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 51 are returnees from Maharashtra, two from Tamil Nadu, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, while four cases are with history of international travel- two from UAE and one each from Muscat and UK.

Others include eight, who are contacts of patients already tested positive, one from containment zone in Bengaluru and one patient whose contact history is under tracing.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Udupi accounted for 16, followed by 15 from Yadgir, Kalaburagi 14, Bengaluru urban six, three each from Dakshina Kannada, Ballari and Dharwad, two each from Mandya and Kolar, and one each from Belagavi, Bidar, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)