Delhi records 635 fresh cases of COVID-19, total deaths 276 so far

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi recorded 635 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases to 14,053 with 276 deaths so far in the national capital.

The number of active patients of COVID-19 was 7,006 while 6,771 patients have either recovered and been discharged or migrated to other places, according to Delhi government's daily health bulletin.

Earlier in the day Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation is under control in Delhi even after lockdown relaxations.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 14:07 IST

