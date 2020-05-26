JUST IN
Business Standard

COVID-19 death toll in India climbs to 4,167

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,167 and the number of cases climbed to 1,45,380 in the country, registering an increase of 146 deaths and 6,535 cases since Monday 8 am,according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 80,722, while 60,490 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 41.61 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Of the 146 deaths reported since Monday morning, 60 were in Maharashtra, 30 in Gujarat, 15 in Delhi,10 from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Tamil Nadu, six from West Bengal, four each from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, three from Telangana, two each from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka and one in Kerala.

First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 10:02 IST

