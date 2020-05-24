JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Decks cleared for re-opening liquor shops after Bedi's nod

US soldiers return to Fort Campbell after helping with COVID-19 response operations
Business Standard

COVID-19 forcing N Carolina farmers to euthanise 1.5 mn chickens

Topics
Environment

AP  |  Raleigh (US) 

Coronavirus outbreaks at meat processing plants are forcing North Carolina farmers to euthanize 1.5 million chickens, according to a state official.

Assistant Agriculture Commissioner Joe Reardon told The News & Observer that this is the first time during the pandemic that farmers in the state have had to euthanize their animals.

Roughly a third of the 1.5 million chickens already had been killed, Reardon said.

Chicken and hog farmers in other states also have been euthanizing millions of animals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina hog farmers have not taken steps to euthanize their animals, Reardon said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU