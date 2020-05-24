JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Hundreds in US protest outside California's state Capitol against stay-at-home orders

Israeli PM Netanyahu's corruption trial set to open
Business Standard

Guam invites hunters for pig-hunting to provide food for families during COVID-19

Topics
Environment

AP  |  Hagatna (Guam) 

The Department of Agriculture in Guam has invited hunters to participate in a pig-hunting derby to provide food for families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pacific Daily News reported that the department announced that the two-day derby is scheduled to begin next Saturday.

The department released a statement saying the derby is intended to feed families, foster familial hunter development and reduce the feral pig population.

Event organizers are working with mayors to distribute pigs whole and unprocessed to residents within their villages and provide safe handling guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 15:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU