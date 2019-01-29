CPI condoles demise of Fernandes

The CPI Tuesday condoled the death of former Union George Fernandes, recalling the departed leader's contributions as a trade unionist.

"He (Fernandes) led many trade union movements. As a socialist leader, he contributed a lot.

But, unfortunately,... he joined the BJP and supported the rightist politics, though he did not become a part of it. However, his contribution is to be remembered," CPI General Secretary S told here.

"I convey my heartfelt condolences at the demise of Fernandes," he said.

Reddy recalled that he had worked with Fernandes in the Parliament during 2004-2009.

Fernandes, who was Defence in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, passed away Tuesday following prolonged illness. He was 88.

