CPM proposes "no mutual contest" with Cong in 6 LS seats in West Bengal

The CPI(M) on Monday proposed "no mutual contest" for the upcoming elections in six seats currently held by and the in West Bengal, indicating its willingness for an understanding between the two political blocks in the state to consolidate anti-BJP votes.

This comes in the backdrop of the state leadership of both the and the (M) in pushing for a tactical tie-up, while the Left party's unit has been opposing any pact with the

"In West Bengal, the had earlier decided that the CPI(M) will adopt suitable tactics to ensure the maximisation of the pooling of anti-BJP, anti-TMC votes," said.

"In accordance with this, the CPI(M) proposes no mutual contest in the present six sitting seats, currently held by Congress and the Left Front," Yechuri said. For rest of the seats, the in Bengal will decide on March 8, he added.

The decision on these six seats was taken at a meeting of the party on March 3-4.

While it was not clear whether the proposal has already got support of the Congress party, sources said the party is unwilling to concede at least in two seats at present held by the -- Raiganj and Murshidabad, which were earlier known as traditional Congress bastions.

won Raiganj seat by around 1600 votes, while Badaruddoza Khan of (M) had won in Murshidabad with a margin of around 18,000 votes in the 2014

In April 2018, the Party Congress, the CPI-M's highest decision-making body, had said that defeating the BJP and its allies was the party's main goal, but had also said this had to be achieved without a political alliance with the Congress. However, it had kept that option open in Bengal to maximise pooling of anti-BJP and anti-TMC votes.

The two parties had a similar tactical understanding in the 2016 assembly polls.

In the last in 2014, the Left Front managed to win two seats - Raiganj and Murshidabad, both of which were earlier held by the Congress.

Congress had won four seats - Uttar Maldaha, Maldaha Dakshin, Baharampur and Jangipur.

Yechury also said that talks are being held in with the RJD for contesting Ujiarpur seat in district while seat-sharing discussions were underway in with the DMK.

In Odisha, where assembly elections are likely to be held along with polls, the CPI(M) will contest the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat and a few assembly seats including, its sitting seat Bonnai.

Calling upon the people of Odisha to defeat the BJP, Yechuri said, "The CPI(M), along with other Left forces, will be working out the details particularly in the background of various struggles it has launched against the "



In Maharashtra, discussions are on with the NCP for contesting Dindori or Palghar seats where the CPI(M) independently polls around a lakh of vote each, he said.

