Craftsman Automation IPO subscribed 1.26 times on Day 2 of subscription

-
ALSO READ
Kolkata gaming company considering IPO, listing on LSE
Anupam Rasayan IPO subscribed 3.64 times on second day of subscription
Deliveroo launches London IPO after business surges in 2020
Auto parts maker Craftsman Automation IPO subscribed 55% on Day 1
SEBI approves Paytm UPI handle, helping firm in managing IPO applications
-
Auto component maker Craftsman Automation's initial public offer was subscribed 1.26 times on Tuesday, the second day of subscription.
The Rs 824-crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 38,69,714 shares against 48,56,990 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 56 per cent, non institutional investors 19 per cent, and retail individual investors (RIIs) 2.11 times.
The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45,21,450 equity shares.
Price range for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490 per share.
Craftsman Automation on Friday raised a little over Rs 247 crore from anchor investors.
Net proceeds of the issue will be utilised for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed of by the company and for general corporate purposes.
Axis Capital and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU