Thane temple priest booked on devotee's black magic complaint

The of a temple in in district was Saturday booked for allegedly indulging in black magic, police said.

Laljit Singh has been booked under relevant sections of Maharashtra Preventionand Eradication ofHuman Sacrificeand Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act,2013, a Kalyan taluka police station said.

"A devotee who used to visit the temple regularly has complained that the used to distribute items like cashew, nuts, vermilion and silver coins and claim to possess powers to carry out black magic," the said.

"The complainant was asked by the to not marry a particular girl but he went ahead and did so, angering the accused. The priest also threatened that she would not conceive as he had cast a black magic spell on her," he added.

The said a probe was underway and no arrests had been made so far.

