Criminal wanted in murder of Hindu outfit leader arrested

Police Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal who had allegedly shot dead a Hindu in October 2017, officials said.

was arrested from after a brief exchange of fire with police officials, they said.

The accused had allegedly shot dead Hindu Sharma nearly two years ago in broad daylight in Amritsar, the officials said.

" Police has arrested Shubham, a most wanted gangster from He had shot dead Sharma, President-Hindu Sangharsh Sena on 21st Oct'17. He was arrested after exchange of fire in 4 Pistols & one 12 Bore gun have been recovered," Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta tweeted.

