Ministerial aspirants lobby as Kumaraswamy struggles to save

Ministerial aspirants startedlobbying Tuesday, with H D Kumaraswamyreportedly planning cabinet expansion or reshuffle in a bid to savethe Congress- (Secular) coalition government in

The development came as himself swung into action by personally meeting disgruntled legislators, mainly from the and made attempts to pacify them.

Senior legislator, V Muniyappa, who is also to the Minister, met andis said to have expressed his desire to become this time.

"I have seniority, I have six terms, I have experience both administrative and political, so why can't I claim?" Muniyappa told reporters in response to a question.

Claiming that he has not made any demand for ministerial post to the during the meeting, he said "I have not spoken to the CM about it, I have come for a discussion aboutconstituency, but I have asked my party about it."



Meanwhile, Congress' "troubleshooter" minister D KShivakumar, who returned from a foreign trip last night, swunginto action to save the coalition government and took independent MLA Nagesh, who was reportedly in touch with the BJP, to the

Nagesh after meeting the Chief Minister made it clear that he was looking for only ministerial post and not any board or corporation post.

"When they have got benefited from us, they should do something for us in return, I have spoken to the CM about it.

DK (Shivakumar) has also said injustice has happened to me, he isthe one who brought me to CM," he said, adding that "Congresswill come to a decision and will accommodate me."



Nagesh along with KPJP MLA R Shankar had earlier withdrawn support extended to the government, siding with the BJP, but subsequently met Legislature Party expressing willingness to become associate members ofthe Congress.

Another Congress MLA and former Chief Minister Dharam Singh's son too has thrown in his hat into the race to become minister.

"I was earlier too aspirant for minister post, I'm aspirant now also. Our party leaders are there they will take a decision. I'm not saying he or she should be removed, I'm only saying giving me also an opportunity," he said.

Amid reports that will reshuffle his cabinet to save the coalition government, the JDS-Congress Coordination Committee Chief Tuesday said it would only be an expansion to fill three vacant posts.

But, there are also reports quoting top sources in the government that some ministers may be asked to step down to make way for disgruntled legislators, with an aim to keep thegovernment safe.

Out of 34 ministers, Congress and JD(S) have shared 22and 12 respectively according to the coalition understanding. Currently, three posts are vacant, two from JD(S) and one fromthe Congress.

Amid simmering discontent within the Congress, the coalition leaders fear that the BJP, spurred by the Lok Sabha poll outcome in which it bagged 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, may poach some MLAs.

Rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi's visit to senior BJP S M Krishna's residence here in the presence of party B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday had fuelled the speculation.

Jarkiholi, who has been hobnobbing with the BJP for some time, had threatened to resign from the party along with some MLAs after the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had predicted the collapse of the coalition and increase in its tally in the assembly after the LS poll results, claiming that 20 odd Congress MLAs are unhappy and may take any decision anytime.

Coalition partners Congress and JD(S) managed to win one seat each in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Chief Minister on Monday had met Jarkiholi's confidant and Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, and is said to have promised to look into their issues, including Jarkiholi's induction into the cabinet.

In the backdrop of Monday's meeting Kumathalli met Jarkiholi and held discussions.

"I'm not aspirant for minister or boards and corporation post, even if it is given I will not take.

I wantdevelopment of Athani and water issue there to be addressed,"Kumathalli told reporters, without divulging about his meeting with Jarkiholi.

Amid all these developments, Kumaraswamy held talks with and Congress on the political situation.

