Indian Navy registers win in all-India basketball tourney

defeated Basketball Association (CBDA) 80-62 in the All-India Basketball Tournament for the 54th Nachimuthu Gounder Trophy for men here Tuesday.

scored 21 points and Mahipal Singh 19 for the winners, while Callistus Gerard (14 points) and Vinith Kumar (15) shone for the losing team.

In the second match, defeated Indian Railways 79-67.

In the women's event, South Central Railway beat Arise Steel 78-71. Gylabsha Ali top-scored with 20 points for Railways, while Sri Vidhya 29 for the losers.

In another women's match, KSEB defeated CBDA 68-36.

