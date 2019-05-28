Blistering heat continues; Adilabad in Telangana hottest at 46.3 deg C

conditions continued unabated in many states Tuesday as in recorded the highest of 46.3 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that conditions were very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in all districts of till May 31.

After Adilabad, Nizamabad recorded 45.9 degrees followed by Nalgonda 45.5 degrees and 43.3 degrees Celsius in the southern state.

Ramagundam, which recorded the season's highest of 47.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, saw the rising to 44.6 degrees Celsius Tuesday.

Parts of have been experiencing for about a month now with the mercury crossing the



40-degree mark at several places.

Hot and dry conditions prevailed in the national capital.

The city recorded a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a low of 23 degrees Celsius.

Wednesday is expected to be another hot and dry day in the national capital with the mercury likely to touch the



44-degree Celsius mark.

Private agency said the will remain dry throughout the remaining days of May and a few areas of the Delhi- region may witness heat wave conditions.

Blistering heat wave also affected normal life in parts of where Bikaner recorded the highest temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Ganganagar and Jaisalmer recorded a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, while Churu and Kota registered 45.1 degrees and 45 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT said.

Barmer, Jodhpur, and recorded maximum temperatures of 44.6 degrees, 44.5 degrees, 43.5 degrees and 43.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

Heat wave swept most parts of and Punjab, with Narnaul turning out to be the hottest place in the two states at 44.5 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul in was hotter by three degrees against normal limits, a Meteorological Department report said.

Ambala recorded a high of 42 degrees, while Bhiwani's maximum settled at 42.6 degrees Celsius. Hisar recorded



41.9 degrees, while Karnal's maximum settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius.

in recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius, up two degrees against normal limits. and also recorded above normal temperatures at 41.7 degrees and 42.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, braved the hot by recording a maximum of 41.4 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman said dry weather will prevail over the next two days in both the states.

Meanwhile, Jammu recorded hottest day of the season with the mercury settling at 41.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above average, the MeT said.

Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting in Reasi district, was the second hottest place in Jammu region with a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 21.6 degrees Celsius.

