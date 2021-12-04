Davis Cup: Croatia beats Serbia in doubles after Djokovic fails to impress

-
ALSO READ
Germany beats Novak Djokovic's Serbia; Italy advances at Davis Cup
Davis Cup: Prajnesh, Ramkumar lose, India trail 0-2 against Finland
Novak Djokovic wins twice to lead Serbia to Davis Cup semi-finals
1 to go: Djokovic beats Zverev, enters US Open final; nears year Grand Slam
Medvedev stands in the way as Djokovic aims for calendar Grand Slam
-
Croatia beat Serbia in doubles to advance to the Davis Cup final after Novak Djokovic couldn't follow up his single's win in the decider.
Croatia will seek its third Davis Cup on Sunday against the winner of Saturday's other semifinal between Russia and Germany.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, the top-ranked doubles pair, beat Djokovic and partner Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1 on the Madrid Arena's indoor hard court on Friday.
In a meeting pitting the world's No.1-ranked singles player against its best pair, Mektic's and Pavic's well-honed teamwork proved too much for the 20-time Grand Slam winner.
Djokovic had already done what he could to force the doubles match by beating Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-2 to even the tie at 1-1.
Borna Gojo put Croatia in front by upsetting Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the opening singles.
Serbia won the previous two Davis Cup meetings with Croatia since they became independent nations following the breakup of Yugoslavia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor