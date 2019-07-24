Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 profit rises 17.42 pc to Rs 122.44 cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) on Wednesday reported a 17.42 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 122.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 104.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total income of the company in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,364.14 crore as against Rs 1,212.73 crore in the same quarter a year-ago, a growth of 12.48 per cent, CGCEL said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of CGCEL were trading 0.88 per cent higher at Rs 230.50 apiece on the BSE.

