CRPF jawan cremated with full state honours in R'than

The mortal remains of slain CRPF jawan were consigned to the flames with full state honours at his native village in Rajasthan's district on Wednesday.

Meena died on Monday while undergoing treatment for the past nine days after getting critically injured in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

His body was brought to Lapuwa village in Sri Madhopur area on Wednesday. A nine-km funeral procession was taken out from Reengus to Khatu. His 14-year-old son, Harshit, lit the funeral pyre.

MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, and others were present during the funeral.

