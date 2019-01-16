Maharashtra's Aryaan, Mihika in race for tennis gold at Khelo

Top seed Mahak Jain of Madhya Pradesh had to dig deep to get the better of Gujarats third seed Zeel Desai 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the Under-21 singles semi- final of tennis at the Khelo India Youth Games here Wednesday.
Jain will meet the unseeded Mihika Yadav of Maharashtra in the gold medal match in this category, a media release said.
In Wednesdays second U-21 girls semi-final, Mihika dumped the unseeded Kaavya Sawhney of Uttar Pradesh 6-3, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Aryaan Bhatia produced a dominant performance to beat top seed Sushant Dabas of Haryana 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the boys U-17 singles final.
Dhruv Sunish and Girgi Pawar of Maharashtra also reached the semi-finals of the U-21 boys and U-17 girls' events, respectively.
Results: U-17 boys singles semi-finals:Aryaan Bhatia (Mah) bt Sushant Dabas (Har) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; Dev Javia (Guj) bt Krish Patel (Guj) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) U-21 boys singles quarter-finals:Paramveer Bajwa (Chd) bt Abhinav Sanjeev (TN) 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 6-3; Suresh Kumar Manish (TN) bt S Karteek Ganta (Tel) 6-1, 2-0 (ret.); Nitin Sinha (WB) bt Faisal Qamar (Raj) 6-1, 6-3; Dhruv Sunish (Mah) bt Eqbal Ishaque (WB) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
U-17 girls singles quarter-finals:Gargi Pawar (Mah) bt Anjali Rathi (Har) 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3; Prerna Vichare (Mah) bt S Pandithdyrai (TN) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Priyanshi Bhandari (Guj) bt VanshikaChoudhari (UP) 6-2, 6-2; Lakshmi Reddy (AP) bt Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 U-21 girls singles semi-finals:Mahak Jain (MP) bt Zeel Desai (Guj) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Mihika Yadav (Mah) bt Kavvya Sawhney (UP) 6-3, 6-3.
