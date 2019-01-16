Maharashtra's Aryaan, Mihika in race for tennis gold at Khelo

Top seed Mahak of Madhya Pradesh had to dig deep to get the better of Gujarats third seed Zeel Desai 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the Under-21 singles semi- final of tennis at here Wednesday.

will meet the unseeded Mihika Yadav of in the gold medal match in this category, a media release said.

In Wednesdays second U-21 girls semi-final, Mihika dumped the unseeded Kaavya Sawhney of 6-3, 6-3.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's produced a dominant performance to beat top seed of 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the boys U-17 singles final.

Dhruv Sunish and Girgi Pawar of also reached the semi-finals of the U-21 boys and U-17 girls' events, respectively.

Results: U-17 boys singles semi-finals: (Mah) bt (Har) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; (Guj) bt (Guj) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) U-21 boys singles quarter-finals: (Chd) bt Abhinav Sanjeev (TN) 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 6-3; Manish (TN) bt S Karteek Ganta (Tel) 6-1, 2-0 (ret.); (WB) bt Faisal Qamar (Raj) 6-1, 6-3; Dhruv Sunish (Mah) bt (WB) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

U-17 girls singles quarter-finals:Gargi Pawar (Mah) bt (Har) 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3; Prerna Vichare (Mah) bt S Pandithdyrai (TN) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Priyanshi Bhandari (Guj) bt VanshikaChoudhari (UP) 6-2, 6-2; Lakshmi Reddy (AP) bt Sanjana Sirimalla (TS) 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 U-21 girls singles semi-finals:Mahak (MP) bt Zeel Desai (Guj) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Mihika Yadav (Mah) bt Kavvya Sawhney (UP) 6-3, 6-3.

