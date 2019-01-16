TRS working prez bowled over by snow-capped Omar's residence

A picture of snow-capped house of former chief in has bowled over ruling Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working K T Rama Rao, who Wednesday expressed his wish to have a residence there.

Abdullah responded by inviting Rao, son of chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, to stay in his house any time he wanted.

"If only there was a wish-granting factory, Id have one right there; somewhere closer," replied, responding to a picture of Abdullah's house and its surroundings covered in snow in the twitter.

Abdullah tweeted back: " as yours and stay any time you like."



In response, the former said:"Hey, I am gonna take that offer rather seriously "



The bonhomie between the two leaders of regional parties incidentally comes at a time when Chandrasekhar Rao is involved in efforts to launch a federal front of non- non-BJP parties.

valley, including Srinagar, has been experiencing snowfall.

is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day coldest period of winter, when chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the minimum temperatures drop considerably.

