Mentally deranged man kills 5 members of his family in J'khand

A mentally deranged man allegedly killed five members of his family in district on Saturday, police said.

The five were axed to death in the early hours of the day, the police said.

The accused, identified as Chunu Soren, killed his brother (45), sister-in-law (39), Jitan Soren and two children of the family at Pudusilli village in the district, the (SDPO) of Chandil, D N Banka, said.

He has been arrested, the SDPO said.

The accused also attacked his mother and younger brother but they managed to escape, the said.

They were admitted to a primary hospital as they had suffered injuries, he said, adding, they were out of danger.

The accused's wife and children managed to escape unhurt, Banka said.

