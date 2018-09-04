CRPF jawans light up over 50 households in Jharkhand villages

Jawans of the CRPF have lit up over 50 households in two villages of Jharkhand's district with LED bulbs, as part of community policing efforts, an said.

The two villages -- Karamdih and Khamikhas -- is situated on the foothills of Maoist-hit Burapahar area bordering Chhattisgarh, CRPF Second-in-Commandant said on Monday.

As there is no in the villages, the jawans installed the LED lights in 53 households with the help of a generator, he said.

The 112 worked continuously for 48 hours from August 17 to light up the houses, where about 100 children are now able to study in the evenings, Ranjan said.

A medical camp was set up in the area, where around 250 people underwent checkups, he said, adding, school essentials were also distributed among students, as part of the community policing drive.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)