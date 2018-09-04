Rotavirus vaccine inducted in UP's routine immunisation programme

The government on Tuesday inducted in the routine immunisation programme to protect 57 lakh children in the state from diarrhoea.

Launching the vaccine, state Women and said the government was of the firm opinion that the will play a monumental role in bringing down infant mortality rate in the state.

" can cause extreme diarrhoea in children and can even be fatal in some cases. I am extremely happy that we have inducted the in the routine immunisation programme, which will protect our children from this deadly virus," she said.

A was conducted on the occasion to sensitise the participants on the importance of the work so they can spread awareness and educate the masses about the importance of the vaccine, an official release said.

Emphasising on the importance and use of the vaccine, national immunisation Dr A P Chaturvedi said, "All newborns must be administered the vaccine in a three-dose schedule over six, 10 and 14 weeks along with five drops of pentavalent one, two and three vaccine."



With this launch, becomes the 11th state to introduce the vaccine as part of the routine immunisation programme, ensuring complete prevention from rotavirus.

The vaccine was first introduced in the country in the routine immunisation programme in 2016 in Odisha and subsequently expanded to Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand, Medical and Family Welfare, said.

"We will see a a significant drop in the infant mortality rate in after the launch of this vaccine," he said.

General, Family Welfare, Dr said, "More than 2.1 crore doses of rotavirus vaccine have been administered to children till May 2018. We will be protecting 57 lakh newborns every year against rotavirus diarrhoea with the introduction of the vaccine."



Available data indicates that rotavirus accounts for nearly 40 per cent of moderate to severe diarrhoea in children below the age of five resulting in approximately 78,000 deaths in the country, Director, National Mission, said.

from UNICEF said in recognition of the global burden, the World Organization (WHO) has recommended inclusion of rotavirus vaccine the national immunisation programme of all countries.

In 95 countries, where rotavirus vaccine has been introduced, a significant reduction in hospitalisation and death due to rotavirus has been recorded, he added.

