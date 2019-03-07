CRPF personnel donated blood for grenade blast victims

CRPF personnel Thursday donated blood for those injured in a blast at a bus stand here, a of the paramilitary force said.

One person was killed and 32 others were injured when a terrorist hurled a at the crowded Jammu bus stand around noon.

The (CRPF)donated blood at the Medical College Hospital (GMCH) here.

"The CRPF came forward to help the victims and deployed its ambulance to shift the injured to the hospital. The CRPF personnel also donated blood for the victims at the hospital," the said.

Meanwhile, to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, and K Skandan, visited GMCH to einquire about the health of those injured in the blast.

The interacted with the injured persons and directed GMCH authorities to provide the best possible medical assistance to the injured, an said.

He said they also directed the district administration to provide the requisite help and relief to the attendants of the injured.

The appreciated the doctors for their prompt attention and expressed solidarity with the family of the person who died in the blast.

They assured them full cooperation from the administration, the spokesman said. PTI TAS







