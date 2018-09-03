Crude oil weakens by 0.44% on negative overseas cues

prices dipped by 0.44 per cent to Rs 4,937 per in futures market today as speculators cut bets amid weak global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in September fell by Rs 22, or 0.44 per cent to Rs 4,937 per in business turnover of 700 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in 19, or 0.38 per cent to Rs 4,930 per in a single lot.

Analysts said said off-loading of positions by traders in line with a weak trend overseas amid rising supply from OPEC and the United States, influenced prices at futures trade.

Globally, brent shed 24 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to USD 77.40 a barrel while Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was down 15 cents, or 0.21 per cent to USD 69.62 a barrel, on the

