No drugs found in Aryan Khan's possession, claims D'Souza citing Gosavi

-
ALSO READ
Cruise ship drugs party: Aryan Khan, 2 others get NCB custody till Oct 4
Aryan Khan drugs case: Byju's temporarily halts ads featuring SRK
Cruise ship drugs: NCB arrests 7 more persons in rave party case
Aryan case: NCB witness' bribe allegations sparks off Maha political storm
Top headlines: Aryan Khan gets bail; dues to Air India put at Rs 600 crore
-
Sam D'Souza, whose name had cropped up in connection with the pay-off allegations surrounding the drugs-on-cruise case, on Monday claimed that he was told by NCB witness K P Gosavi that no drugs were found in possession of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, during the raid last month.
He also claimed that NCB officials were not corrupt as Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness, were calling each other over the phone by saving NCB Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhade's name in their mobile phones to pretend as if he was in touch with them.
Last month, Sail had claimed that he had overheard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore deal with one Sam D'Souza over the phone in connection with the drugs case of which Rs 8 crore is meant for NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede.
"In the wee hours of October 3, I came to know that the celebrity who was caught on the ship was Aryan Khan. That time Aryan told Gosavi that he wanted to talk to his manager Pooja Dadlani. Gosavi conveyed Aryan's message. That time Gosavi told me that Aryan Khan was clean and no drugs were found in his possession. He said we can help him (Aryan Khan)," D'Souza claimed.
D'Souza said he, Gosavi, Pooja Dadlani, her husband, and one Chikki Pandey then met at Lower Parel.
D'Souza further said he later came to know through one Sunil Patil from Dhule that a "token amount" of Rs 50 lakh is being paid.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU