Yes Bank shares end nearly 3% higher

Shares of erased most of their early gains due to profit-booking and ended nearly 3 per cent higher Friday, following the lender's announcement to appoint Ravneet Singh Gill's as

Its stock rose as much as 10.49 per cent to Rs 236.30 during the intra-day trade, but settled the day with a gain of 2.71 per cent at Rs 219.65 apiece.

was the biggest gainer in the BSE Sensex pack.

On the NSE, shares of the company closed at Rs 219.95, up 2.11 per cent.

In terms of volume, 145.28 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 18 crore units changed hands on the NSE during the day.

On Thursday, its shares had soared by over 9 per cent following the announcement of new CEO's appointment.

Ending months of speculation over who will succeed Rana Kapoor, named Deutsche Bank's Gill as the next MD and

Incumbent Kapoor, who is also a co-promoter of the private sector lender, was asked to step down by the Reserve Bank by January 31.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)