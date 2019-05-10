Curfew clamped in Assam's Hailakandi town, 15 injured

-
An indefinite curfew was clamped in Assam's Hailakandi town on Friday following a communal clash which left 15 people injured, a senior district official said.
The curfew was imposed at 1 pm and would remain in force till further orders, Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.
A group of people had decided to hold the Friday noon prayers on a road in front of a mosque, located at Kali Bari point of the town, in protest against the seats of some motorcycles being damaged by people belonging to another community, the official said.
A clash broke out between members of two communities after some people protested against the prayers being held on the road, injuring 15 persons.
Police opened fire in the air to disperse the protesters, the DC said.
"A tense situation arose that necessitated immediate action and speedy action for the maintenance of public peace," Jalli said.
Though the situation was brought under control, tension continues to prevail in the town, the official added.
